Chief Commissioner RTO to form Tax Advisory Committee to address issues of taxpayers

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Apr, 2023 ) :Chief Commissioner, Regional Tax Office Islamabad Khurshid Ahmed Khan Marwat said that he would provide all possible cooperation to facilitate the taxpayers in tax compliance.

He announced to form a Tax Advisory Committee (TAC) comprising representatives of ICCI and RTO to address the issues of taxpayers.

He said that TAC would hold monthly meetings to facilitate the taxpayers.

He said this while addressing the business community during his visit to Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry. Freedun Akram Shaik and Said Munaaf Commissioners RTO accompanied him at the occasion.

Khurshid Ahmed Khan Marwat said that POS would stay and said that ICCI should cooperate in expanding its coverage to bring new taxpayers in this system.

He said that ICCI should prepare budget proposals and share them with RTO Islamabad that would be forwarded to FBR for consideration and implementation.

He said that he wants to register new taxpayers and said that ICCI and market associations should cooperate in this drive to ensure equal distribution of tax burden on all sectors. Speaking at the occasion, Ahsan Zafar Bakhtawari, President, ICCI briefed the Chief Commissioner RTO about the tax issues of the business community.

He welcomed the formation of ATC as it would help address hardships of taxpayers.

He urged the FBR to provide a level-playing field for integration of businesses with POS. Otherwise, the survival of POS integrated businesses would be in danger.

He said that FBR should introduce incentives for taxpayers in proportion to their tax contribution that would help promote tax culture.

He proposed the FBR to focus on new taxpayers instead of putting more burden on the existing taxpayers. He said that RTO had set up a facilitation camp in the F-10 market to register traders in tax net and help them in filing of tax returns but the camp has been closed.

He said that such camps should be set up in all major markets to facilitate traders in tax registration. The Chief Commissioner assured that he would look into this issue.

Faad Waheed, Senior Vice President ICCI highlighted the high tax rate on rental income and input issues of steel industry and said that FBR to address these issues.

He urged the FBR to promote a friendly taxation system that should help promote business activities and improve tax revenue.

Mian Muhammad Ramzan Convener ICCI Tax Committee, Zahid Hussain Chairman Pakistan Furniture Association, Mian Waqas Masud, Khalid Chaudhry and others also highlighted tax issues of various sectors and gave proposals to simplify the tax system.