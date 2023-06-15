UrduPoint.com

Chief Executive Officer Nestle Pakistan Jason Avancena Calls On Ishaq Dar

Published June 15, 2023

Chief Executive Officer Nestle Pakistan Jason Avancena calls on Ishaq Dar

Chief Executive Officer Nestle Pakistan Jason Avancena called on Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar on Thursday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jun, 2023 ):Chief Executive Officer Nestle Pakistan Jason Avancena called on Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar on Thursday.

The SAPM on Finance Tariq Bajwa, SAPM on Revenue Tariq Mahmood Pasha and senior officers from Finance Division and Nestle team were present in the meeting.

Jason Avancena expressed gratitude to the finance minister on supporting the Dairy & Milk industry and shared their business profile and contribution to the economic development of Pakistan.

He also briefed the minister about the company's footprints in providing quality food items, especially for children.

He also apprised the chair of some issues the company was facing and sought support from the government.

Finance Minister Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar welcomed the delegation of Nestle Pakistan and highlighted the economic situation.

He stressed that despite challenging economic conditions, the government was committed to providing a conducive environment to the business community for ease of doing business and facilitation to foreign investors.

The finance minister appreciated Nestle Pakistan for providing essential quality food to the population and stressed increasing exports of its products. He further extended support and facilitation to resolve their issues.

Jason Avancena thanked Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar for extending cooperation and support.

