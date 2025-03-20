Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Ali Amin Gandapur directs authorities to improve waste management operations

Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Ali Amin Gandapur has directed the concerned quarters to improve the waste management operations across the province to the desired level in order to ensure a cleaner and healthier environment for all citizens

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Mar, 2025) Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Ali Amin Gandapur has directed the concerned quarters to improve the waste management operations across the province to the desired level in order to ensure a cleaner and healthier environment for all citizens.

In this regard, the Chief Minister has also approved a suggestive initiative “Smart Waste Management Framework," aimed at modernizing waste collection, monitoring, and accountability through digital tracking for all Water and Sanitation Services Companies (WSSCs) and Tehsil Municipal Administrations (TMAs) across the province.

This initiative aims to enhance operational efficiency and optimize resource utilization by integrating technology into waste management.

A key component is the mobile application (PakSaf), enabling real-time tracking, workforce accountability, optimized vehicle management, and data-driven decision-making.

To improve waste management in the province, urban areas will have designated collection points which will be progressively increased with strengthened tracking mechanisms, while rural areas will see village-level waste collection systems, mobile waste units, and enhanced community engagement to promote responsible disposal.

The implementation of this initiative will be carried out in a phased manner by the Local Government Department.

The first phase, Assessment & Planning, will focus on evaluating waste generation and mapping existing infrastructure.

The second phase, System Development & Testing, will involve the development of the PakSaaf App and the execution of pilot projects in selected areas. In the final and the third phase, Full Implementation & Monitoring, will include the province-wide rollout of the tracking system, establishment of a complaint redressal mechanism, and continuous performance monitoring.

In this regard, the Chief Minister's Secretariat has sent a formal letter to the Chief Secretary Khyber Pakhtunkhwa with the request to direct all the concerned departments to examine the given outline of the initiative and submit a time-lined planned for the effective and timely implementation of the initiative.