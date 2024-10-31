Open Menu

Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP), Ali Amin Khan Gandapur Inaugurates Solarization Project For Public Sector Colleges

Umer Jamshaid Published October 31, 2024 | 08:46 PM

Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP), Ali Amin Khan Gandapur inaugurates solarization project for public sector colleges

Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP), Ali Amin Khan Gandapur, inaugurated the solarization project for government colleges in the province

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Oct, 2024) Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP), Ali Amin Khan Gandapur, inaugurated the solarization project for government colleges in the province.

Initially under this project, installation of a 10KVA solar system has been initiated in 80 government colleges, with already completed in 10 of them.

The Chief Minister formally launched this important project in a ceremony held here at Government College Peshawar on Thursday. Provincial cabinet members, members of the provincial and national assemblies, relevant government officials, college faculty members, and a large number of students attended the ceremony.

The project includes the installation of a 10 KVA solar system in each college, with a total cost of Rs 2.41 million per college. The solar system is expected to reduce electricity consumption by 1,100 to 1,200 units per month per college, saving around Rs 55,000 in monthly electricity bill for each college.

The installation costs of the solar systems is also expected to be recouped within approximately three years. Similarly, each solar installation is expected to reduce the national grid load by 120 KW of electricity per month per college. If the system is installed in 290 colleges in the province, the national grid would save a total of up to 34.8 MW of electricity per month.

On this occasion, the Chief Minister also distributed awards among students who achieved top positions in the MDCAT and board exams.

Addressing the ceremony, the Chief Minister said that students are the future of the nation, and it is this young generation who will eventually lead the country in the near future. This is why, he said that the provincial government is taking every possible step to provide students with an ideal learning environment.

The solarization project for colleges is also a part of these efforts, aimed at to ensure that students do not face issues like power outages during peak study hours in colleges.

He urged students to work hard and cultivate qualities that would help elevate the nation. "We aim to create a system where no one is left behind and everyone is provided with equal opportunities," he said. He further stated, ' we can become great nation only when we think big’. He encouraged students to move forward with sincerity and hard work, and do not let failure to deter them. "If you encounter failure at any point in your career, it doesn't mean you should give up; instead, continue with even more dedication and perseverance," he added.

Ali Amin Khan Gandapur reiterated that, despite limited resources, his government would continue efforts for the welfare of students, adding that we are increasing the number of scholarships to provide more students with opportunities for quality education and research.

The Chief Minister maintained that Pakistan is our country, and it is our responsibility to set it on the path to progress and development. Referring to the words of the founding chairman, Imran Khan, he said, "Break the idols of 'ego' and 'fear' within you." He emphasized that God will bless us with His bounties when we trust in Him and dedicate ourselves to serving others.

The Chief Minister concluded by underlining the importance of true freedom, adding that when people demand their rights, they are often imprisoned and face injustice. "We want to establish a system where no one has the power to violate the constitution or commit injustice or oppression against anyone," he added. (APP/aqk

