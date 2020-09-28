UrduPoint.com
Chief Minister Reviews Progress On Economic Zones Projects

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Mon 28th September 2020 | 10:01 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Sep, 2020 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar directed the officers concerned to give practical shape to economic zones project without any delay as making Punjab an industrial hub was his mission.

He was presiding over a meeting in his office on Monday to review progress on the establishment of special economic zones.

Secretary industries department briefed the participants about the establishment of special economic zones and industrial estates.

Addressing the meeting, the Chief Minister said the process of approval for establishing nine economic zones was completed and practical steps were underway now.

He said that economic zones would not only usher in the industrial revolution but would also provide more than 1.7 million jobs opportunities to the needy, adding that more than Rs 807 billion investment was also expected in the economic zones.

Usman Buzdar said that the interest of the investors in purchasing industrial plots was encouraging.

He disclosed that Bahawalpur industrial estate would soon be inaugurated while China-Pakistan special economic zone would be established at Raiwind Road over an area of 161.5 acres in collaboration with the private sector.

The CM expressed the satisfaction that the Industrial City Faisalabad, Allama Iqbal Industrial Estate and value-added special economic zone projects would promote trade and investment in the province.

Rs 50 billion investment and 125,000 jobs were expected through Rahim Yar Khan Industrial Estate as the government would provide every possible incentive in special economic zones and industrial estates, CM added.

Provincial Minister Hashim Jawan Bakht, Advisor Dr Salman Shah,Chairman P&D, secretaries of C&W and finance departments andothers attended the meeting.

