UrduPoint.com

Chief Naval Staff Amjad Khan Niazi Urges ICCI To Tap Potential Of Blue Economy

Muhammad Irfan Published December 29, 2022 | 07:40 PM

Chief Naval Staff Amjad Khan Niazi urges ICCI to tap potential of blue economy

Chief of the Naval Staff Admiral M. Amjad Khan Niazi said that the blue economy in Pakistan offered great business potential, which still remains untapped and stressed that the business community should tap it to generate more business and economic activities.

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Dec, 2022 ) :Chief of the Naval Staff Admiral M. Amjad Khan Niazi said that the blue economy in Pakistan offered great business potential, which still remains untapped and stressed that the business community should tap it to generate more business and economic activities.

He said this while talking to a delegation of the Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (ICCI)that called on him led by its President Ahsan Zafar Bakhtawari, Admiral M. Amjad Khan Niazi said that by 2023 strong growth was expected in the maritime industry which would create several jobs and open new avenues of entrepreneurship and commercial innovation and desired that the private sector should explore this industry for business opportunities.

He said that Pakistan Navy was organizing Pakistan International Maritime Expo & Conference (PIMEC) from February 10-12, 2023 under the patronage othe f Ministry of Maritime Affairs to jump-start the development of the maritime sector and invited ICCI to participate in it.

� � Real Admiral Muhammad Faisal Abbasi, Deputy Chief of Naval Staff (Ops) said that the business community was the backbone of the economy and it should play a role to promote indigenous production of defence equipment and products to further strengthen the defence sector.

He said that a maritime science & technology park had been approved and its construction would create more opportunities for the business community as well.

Speaking at the occasion, Ahsan Zafar Bakhtawari thanked the naval chief for giving time to ICCI delegation for a meeting.

He said the Pakistan Navy was importing in many parts and equipment to meet its needs of manufacturing frigates and other defence-related systems and ICCI wanted to join hands with it to explore indigenous production of frigates and other systems that would also benefit the local industry.

He said that the indigenous production of defence equipment would reduce the import bill and save precious foreign exchange reserves of the country.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Pakistan Islamabad Pakistan Navy Technology Exchange Import Business Chamber February Commerce From Industry Jobs

Recent Stories

IESCO notifies power suspension programme

IESCO notifies power suspension programme

1 minute ago
 President calls for a "consensus-based" energy con ..

President calls for a "consensus-based" energy conservation strategy

1 minute ago
 Iranian Military Holding Drills in Strait of Hormu ..

Iranian Military Holding Drills in Strait of Hormuz - Commander

1 minute ago
 Blackmailer held for harassing female student

Blackmailer held for harassing female student

2 minutes ago
 Imran does not want economically stable Pakistan: ..

Imran does not want economically stable Pakistan: Ahsan Iqbal

10 minutes ago
 SU to accept online applications for MA (Previous) ..

SU to accept online applications for MA (Previous) External exams till Jan 16

10 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.