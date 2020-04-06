UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Chief Of Russia's Sovereign Wealth Fund Says OPEC+ Deal 'Very Close'

Muhammad Irfan 34 seconds ago Mon 06th April 2020 | 11:53 AM

Chief of Russia's Sovereign Wealth Fund Says OPEC+ Deal 'Very Close'

Russia and Saudi Arabia are "very close" to reaching an OPEC-non-OPEC deal on market regulation for the reduction of oil output, the head of the Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF), Kirill Dmitriev, said on Monday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th April, 2020) Russia and Saudi Arabia are "very close" to reaching an OPEC-non-OPEC deal on market regulation for the reduction of oil output, the head of the Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF), Kirill Dmitriev, said on Monday.

"I think the whole market understands that this deal is important and it will bring lots of stability, so much important stability to the market, and we are very close," Dmitriev told CNBC in its Capital Connection show.

Citing Russian President Vladimir Putin's proposal to reduce the oil production to 10 million barrels per day last week, Dmitriev said "Russia is committed" to the deal.

�According to Dmitriev, the world is facing "probably the greatest recession ever," which is the reason for Russia, Saudi Arabia, the United States and other countries to step up and try stabilizing the market.

The US, in particular, risks losing up to 10 million jobs if the stabilization is delayed, Dmitriev said. He added that Russia is working closely with several US agencies to bring the country on board the deal.

After the OPEC+ member states failed to come to an agreement about the oil deal's future on March 6, restrictions on crude production have been lifted since April 1. Together with the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, it caused the prices to fluctuate dramatically down to multi-year lows over the past several weeks, with the price slightly over $33 as of Monday.

The OPEC+ video conference was expected to take place on Monday, but did not.�Sputnik has learned from Zamina Aliyeva, an assistant to Azerbaijan's energy minster, that it was rescheduled to happen on Thursday instead.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

World Russia Oil Vladimir Putin Price Azerbaijan United States Saudi Arabia Turkish Lira March April Market From Agreement Million Jobs

Recent Stories

UAE Press: Public’s cooperation key to success i ..

39 minutes ago

Gold Rate In Pakistan, Price on 6 April 2020

2 hours ago

Monster storm strengthens in Pacific, lashing Vanu ..

2 minutes ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

2 hours ago

UAE announces recovery of 19 patients, 294 new cas ..

8 hours ago

UAE arranges flight to repatriate Emirati citizens ..

12 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.