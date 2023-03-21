UrduPoint.com

Chief Secretary Balochistan, DG (Digital Initiatives) Holds Meeting

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 21, 2023 | 06:00 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Mar, 2023 ) :Chief Secretary Balochistan Abdul Aziz Uqaili and Director General (Digital Initiatives) Abdul Wahid Uqaili on Tuesday held a meeting and discussed matters pertaining to smuggling and tax evasion in the province.

The officers of Regional Tax Office Quetta, FBR, at Civil Secretariat, Quetta also attended the meeting, said a press release issued here on Wednesday.

During the meeting, various matters including FBR's assistance to employees of the Government of Balochistan in filing their tax returns and measures to contain the passage of non-tax stamped sugar bags through Quetta for possible smuggling and tax evasion came under discussion.

They also discussed the restoration of land allotted to FBR in Hub Industrial Estate and the conversion of land allotted to FBR's Tax Facilitation Center (TFC) in Gwadar falling into a residential area.

