BRUSSELS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd March, 2020) The global energy market has entered the "era of cheap oil" which will last until at least 2040, the vice president for strategic development at Russian energy giant Lukoil said Monday.

"Crude will not be as expensive as it was a decade ago ... because there is a global supply glut ... We will live until at least 2040 in the era of cheap oil," Leonid Fedun said at a presentation of Lukoil's global oil trend study for 2020-2035.

He said the trend was evidenced by how little impact the tensions in the Persian Gulf over attacks on oil tankers had on oil prices.

"We saw this in the Persian Gulf. It was on the brink of a war and the oil [prices] did not budge, because the global market is oversaturated," Fedun explained.

He said that the expected announcement of output cuts by the OPEC group of oil producers later this week was yet another proof that crude prices would slope downward in the long run.