Children Hospital being upgraded: MS

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Oct, 2024) Medical Superintendent (MS) Children Hospital Faisalabad Dr Saqib Munir said that the hospital was being upgraded by ensuring missing facilities for providing latest and quality treatment to the maximum number of patients.

In a statement on Tuesday, he said that Children Hospital was an important healthcare institute in the region where expert pediatricians were treating various kinds of ailments of children. He said that a state-of-the-art lab has been established in the hospital which would help check oxygen and carbon dioxide level in the pediatric patients.

The latest machines would also help in checking PH level in the blood by getting blood samples from arteries of the patient instead of blood veins, he added.