Chile Approves Russian COVID-19 Medication Avifavir, Supplies to Start Soon- Trade Mission

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st September, 2020) Avifavir, the first Russian drug against COVID-19, has undergone all necessary certification procedures in Chile and will soon be supplied to the market, Director of Trade Commission of Chile in Russia (ProChile) Pablo Barahona told Sputnik.

"The Chilean authorities have approved Avifavir.

Chile is going to buy these pills from Russia," Barahona said.

Avifavir received a registration certificate from the Russian Ministry of Health in late May, becoming the world's first favipiravir-based drug approved for the treatment of COVID-19. It has proven 90 percent effective in treating the virus during trials. The medication has already been delivered to over 15 countries, according to the Russian Direct Investment Fund.