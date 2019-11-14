UrduPoint.com
Chile Central Bank Says Injecting $4 Bln To Halt Peso Slide

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 4 minutes ago Thu 14th November 2019 | 11:50 AM

Santiago, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Nov, 2019 ):Chile's central bank on Wednesday announced a $4 billion injection to stop a currency slide that saw the peso reach historic lows on two successive days.

The peso fell to 795 to the dollar at the close on Wednesday after a previous record low of 783 on Tuesday.

The bank said it had taken the measure to "mitigate eventual tensions" in the financial markets.

