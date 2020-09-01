UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Chile In Talks With Russian Helicopters On Use Of Aircraft In Mining - Trade Mission

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Tue 01st September 2020 | 12:28 PM

Chile in Talks With Russian Helicopters on Use of Aircraft in Mining - Trade Mission

Chile is in negotiations with Russian Helicopters, a leading producer of helicopters in Russia, on the company's plans to enter the Chilean market and supply aircraft for mining and forest fire extinguishing operations, Director of Trade Commission of Chile in Russia (ProChile) Pablo Barahona told Sputnik

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st September, 2020) Chile is in negotiations with Russian Helicopters, a leading producer of helicopters in Russia, on the company's plans to enter the Chilean market and supply aircraft for mining and forest fire extinguishing operations, Director of Trade Commission of Chile in Russia (ProChile) Pablo Barahona told Sputnik.

"We have been in touch with the Russian Helicopters. They have visited Chile.

They are trying to understand how to work in Chile and we are very open to help them. Their helicopters can be used in mining and in extinction of forest fires," Barahona said.

Russian Helicopters, a part of Russian state corporation Rostec, produces aircraft of the famous Mi-family of helicopters. It has sold aircraft to some 100 countries. In recent years, Russian Helicopters has been targeting the South American and other emerging markets.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Fire Russia Company Barahona Chile Market

Recent Stories

Nepra approves Rs 0.84 increase per unit in power ..

54 seconds ago

REVIEW - Schools Reopening Across Europe as World ..

2 minutes ago

Chile Approves Russian COVID-19 Medication Avifavi ..

2 minutes ago

India's growing cruelty, tyranny in IIOJK exposed ..

2 minutes ago

Chile Seeks to Expand Food Exports to Russia, Incr ..

6 minutes ago

Berlin Police Say Anti-COVID Protester Sustained S ..

6 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.