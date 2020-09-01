Chile in Talks With Russian Helicopters on Use of Aircraft in Mining - Trade Mission

Chile is in negotiations with Russian Helicopters, a leading producer of helicopters in Russia, on the company's plans to enter the Chilean market and supply aircraft for mining and forest fire extinguishing operations, Director of Trade Commission of Chile in Russia (ProChile) Pablo Barahona told Sputnik

"We have been in touch with the Russian Helicopters. They have visited Chile.

They are trying to understand how to work in Chile and we are very open to help them. Their helicopters can be used in mining and in extinction of forest fires," Barahona said.

Russian Helicopters, a part of Russian state corporation Rostec, produces aircraft of the famous Mi-family of helicopters. It has sold aircraft to some 100 countries. In recent years, Russian Helicopters has been targeting the South American and other emerging markets.