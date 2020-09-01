UrduPoint.com
Chile Seeks To Expand Food Exports To Russia, Increase Presence In Market - Trade Mission

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st September, 2020) Chile is interested in ramping up its food exports to Russia, as it sees a lot of potential for growth in the market, Director of Trade Commission of Chile in Russia (ProChile) Pablo Barahona told Sputnik.

"We are looking into ways to increase our presence in the Russian market. We are interested in selling our frozen salmon to Russia despite the high competition. We need to work together with Russia, with the government and the private sector, in order to achieve that. Russia is a big country and we have a space to grow more," Barahona said.

Last year, Chile's total exports to Russia amounted to almost $806 million, while in the first half of 2020 they have reached $327 million, according to the trade mission.

"In 2019, Chilean food exports to Russia totaled $652.5 million. The main products were salmon and trout ($375.90 million), pork ($48.4 million), mussels ($26 million), almonds ($25.6 million) and fresh pears ($19.6 million)," Barahona added.

At the same time, the exports of fresh apples to Russia this year has shown a growth of 8 percent, the trade mission noted.

