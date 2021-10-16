Chile to ban most non-electric vehicles from 2035

Chile will ban sales of most internal combustion vehicles in support of electric vehicles starting in 2035, the Chilean government announced Friday as part of its National Electromobility Strategy

All sales of light and medium vehicles, public transit and large machinery, will be zero-emission vehicles by 2035.

"Today is a historic day for Chile. We have a new electromobility strategy, which allows us to accelerate our goals and align ourselves with international standards," Chile's Minister of Energy and Mining Juan Carlos Jobet told local media.

"We will improve Chileans' quality of life, contribute to our industries' competitiveness, and provide a clean and optimal electrical grid for the development of electromobility," Jobet said.

Minister of Transport and Telecommunications Gloria Hutt said that the development of electromobility "is key to advancing toward more sustainable cities, where public transport plays a fundamental role."