UrduPoint.com

Chile To Ban Most Non-electric Vehicles From 2035

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Sat 16th October 2021 | 11:58 AM

Chile to ban most non-electric vehicles from 2035

Chile will ban sales of most internal combustion vehicles in support of electric vehicles starting in 2035, the Chilean government announced Friday as part of its National Electromobility Strategy

SANTIAGO, Oct. 16 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Oct, 2021 ) --:Chile will ban sales of most internal combustion vehicles in support of electric vehicles starting in 2035, the Chilean government announced Friday as part of its National Electromobility Strategy.

All sales of light and medium vehicles, public transit and large machinery, will be zero-emission vehicles by 2035.

"Today is a historic day for Chile. We have a new electromobility strategy, which allows us to accelerate our goals and align ourselves with international standards," Chile's Minister of Energy and Mining Juan Carlos Jobet told local media.

"We will improve Chileans' quality of life, contribute to our industries' competitiveness, and provide a clean and optimal electrical grid for the development of electromobility," Jobet said.

Minister of Transport and Telecommunications Gloria Hutt said that the development of electromobility "is key to advancing toward more sustainable cities, where public transport plays a fundamental role."

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Vehicles Chile Media Government

Recent Stories

Greece, Spain reach final of FINA women's junior w ..

Greece, Spain reach final of FINA women's junior water polo world championships

3 minutes ago
 India reports 15,981 new COVID-19 cases

India reports 15,981 new COVID-19 cases

3 minutes ago
 Veteran Azarenka books spot in Indian Wells final ..

Veteran Azarenka books spot in Indian Wells final against Badosa

3 minutes ago
 Australia's biggest industry group urges gov't to ..

Australia's biggest industry group urges gov't to halve emissions by 2030

3 minutes ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 16 October 2021

3 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate In Pakistan On, 16th October 2021

Today Gold Rate In Pakistan On, 16th October 2021

4 hours ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.