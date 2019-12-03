UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Chile To Spend $5.5 Billion Creating Thousands Of New Jobs Next Year - Finance Minister

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 2 minutes ago Tue 03rd December 2019 | 11:59 AM

Chile to Spend $5.5 Billion Creating Thousands of New Jobs Next Year - Finance Minister

The government of Chile will allocate $5.5 billion for the creation of 100,000 new jobs in 2020, Finance Minister Ignacio Briones announced amid continuing protests in the country

BUENOS AIRES (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd December, 2019) The government of Chile will allocate $5.5 billion for the creation of 100,000 new jobs in 2020, Finance Minister Ignacio Briones announced amid continuing protests in the country.

"The Chilean Government will present an economic recovery and protection plan that totals resources of $5,500 million," Briones said at a Monday press conference, adding that the plan will result in the creation of 100,000 new jobs next year.

According to the finance minister, thousands of enterprises are currently at risk in Chile and the prospects are negative.

In October, Chile's economic activity dropped 3.4 percent from the same month a year ago, according to data from the country's central bank. It was the worst economic performance since July 2009.

The difficult economic situation in the country is aggravated by ongoing protests that started in early October after an increase in subway fares.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Bank Same Chile July October 2020 From Government Billion Million Jobs

Recent Stories

Zardari moves bail petition before NAB court on me ..

12 minutes ago

S. Korea voices regret over Japan's failure to rec ..

21 minutes ago

Stunned residents return after IS losses in east A ..

21 minutes ago

Two injured after smoke grenade explodes in Jakart ..

21 minutes ago

NASA finds Indian Moon lander with help of amateur ..

21 minutes ago

Opposition needs to show maturity in politics: Mia ..

21 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.