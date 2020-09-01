UrduPoint.com
Chile To Take Part In MiningWorld Russia Exhibition In 2021 - Trade Mission

Chile to Take Part in MiningWorld Russia Exhibition in 2021 - Trade Mission

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st September, 2020) Chile will unveil its own national pavilion at the MiningWorld Russia 2021 exhibition, Director of Trade Commission of Chile in Russia (ProChile) Pablo Barahona told Sputnik.

"We are preparing Chile's participation with a national pavilion in the mining fair of Russia and the countries of the Eurasian Economic Union, scheduled for April, 2021.

We are already supporting companies engaged in negotiations with the Russian business," Barahona said.

The Chilean economy largely relies on the mining sector. The South American nation is one of the leading producers of copper and gold in the world. Its reserves of fine copper are estimated at 100 million tonnes, according to the KPMG accounting giant.

