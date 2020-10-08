UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Chile Trade Exchange Falls 11 Pct In First 9 Months Of 2020

Faizan Hashmi 5 minutes ago Thu 08th October 2020 | 05:17 PM

Chile trade exchange falls 11 pct in first 9 months of 2020

Chile's import and export volume amounted to 93.479 billion U.S. dollars between January and September of this year, an 11 percent drop year on year, the government said on Thursday

SANTIAGO (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Oct, 2020 ) :Chile's import and export volume amounted to 93.479 billion U.S. Dollars between January and September of this year, an 11 percent drop year on year, the government said on Thursday.

A drop in imports accounted for more than 85 percent of the decline in foreign trade, with imports falling 19 percent year on year to 42.636 billion U.S. dollars, according to a statement by the Foreign Affairs Ministry' Undersecretary of International Economic Relations (Subrei).Exports totaled 50.842 billion U.S. dollars in the first nine months of the year, a 3 percent drop compared to the same period of 2019.

However, in September, shipments registered a 4 percent rise year on year to total 5.463 billion U.S. dollars, thanks to increased shipments of copper, iron, gold, bottled wine, silver and iodine, among other goods.

Subrei Undersecretary Rodrigo Yanez said, "The improved outlook reported by our trade partners was reflected in an increase in the demand for our exportable supply." In fact, five of Chile's seven main export industries -- minerals, manufacturing, agriculture, wines and services -- experienced an increase in sales abroad in September compared to the same month of 2019, he said.

September was the third month to register an increase in exports since the beginning of the pandemic, along with June and July.

The largest export growth was registered in shipments to China, Southern Common Market (Mercosur) members, the Pacific Alliance, Bolivia, the European Free Trade Association and Central America, according to the statement.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Exports Import China Agriculture Same Alliance Bolivia Chile January June July September 2019 Gold Silver Market Government Billion

Recent Stories

Nawaz Sharif addresses party convention through vi ..

4 minutes ago

PM directs Sindh governor to finalize all affairs ..

13 minutes ago

Russia Registers 2 Ceasefire Violations in Syria, ..

2 seconds ago

Russia's Mevedev Says Events in Armenia, Kyrgyzsta ..

4 seconds ago

PM for sorting out Bundle Island issues in consult ..

6 seconds ago

Hazrat Imam Hussain (AS) sacrificed his life for I ..

7 seconds ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.