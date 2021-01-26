Chilean President Appoints New Finance Minister After Incumbent Resigns
Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Tue 26th January 2021 | 08:37 PM
Chilean President Sebastian Pinera on Tuesday appointed Rodrigo Cerda as a new finance minister after incumbent Igancio Briones resigned
MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th January, 2021) Chilean President Sebastian Pinera on Tuesday appointed Rodrigo Cerda as a new finance minister after incumbent Igancio Briones resigned.
"Today we bid farewell to the great finance minister and welcome another great finance minister," Pinera said during a ceremony in the La Moneda Palace, which serves as a residence for the head of state, as quoted by the Chilean news portal Mostrador.
The president added that Briones "was responsible for the administration of the Finance Ministry" during a difficult and challenging period amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
According to Mostrador, Briones decided to step down as he intends to run for the presidency during the election in November.