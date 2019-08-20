UrduPoint.com
China 10 Year Treasure Bond Futures Close Lower

Faizan Hashmi 8 seconds ago Tue 20th August 2019 | 05:16 PM

China 10 year treasure bond futures close lower

China's 10-year treasury bond futures closed lower on Tuesday, with the contract for September 2019 closing 0.01 percent lower at 99.25 yuan (about 14 U.S. dollars)

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Aug, 2019 ) :China's 10-year treasury bond futures closed lower on Tuesday, with the contract for September 2019 closing 0.01 percent lower at 99.25 Yuan (about 14 U.S. Dollars).

The contract for settlement in December 2019 closed 0.06 percent lower at 98.86 yuan. The contract for settlement in March 2020 closed 0.

04 percent lower at 98.56 yuan.

The contracts are agreements to buy or sell treasury bonds at a predetermined price on a set date.

They allow investors to bet on and profit from the movements in the value of the bonds.

The treasury bond futures were launched at the Shanghai-based China Financial Futures Exchange and started trading on March 20, 2015.

