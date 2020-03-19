China 2-year treasury bond futures close lower Thursday

(@FahadShabbir)

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Mar, 2020 ) :China's two-year treasury bond futures closed lower on Thursday, with the contract for June 2020 closing 0.04 percent lower at 101.07 Yuan (about 14.33 U.S. Dollars).

The contract for settlement in September 2020 closed 0.04 percent lower at 100.86 yuan.

The contract for settlement in December 2020 closed 0.01 percent lower at 100.67 yuan.

The contracts are agreements to buy or sell treasury bonds at a predetermined price on a set date.

They allow investors to bet on and profit from the movements in the value of the bonds.

The treasury bond futures were launched at the Shanghai-based China Financial Futures Exchange and started trading on Aug. 17, 2018.