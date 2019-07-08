China 2 year treasury bond futures close Monday

China's two-year treasury bond futures closed lower on Monday, with the contract for September 2019 closing 0.04 percent lower at 100.16 yuan (about 14.54 U.S. dollars)

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jul, 2019 ) :China's two-year treasury bond futures closed lower on Monday, with the contract for September 2019 closing 0.04 percent lower at 100.16 Yuan (about 14.54 U.S. Dollars).

The contract for settlement in December 2019 closed at 99.98 yuan, down 0.03 percent. The contract for March 2020 closed 0.

02 percent lower at 99.79 yuan.

The contracts are agreements to buy or sell treasury bonds at a predetermined price on a set date. They allow investors to bet on and profit from the movements in the value of the bonds.

The treasury bond futures were launched at the Shanghai-based China Financial Futures Exchange and started trading on Aug. 17, 2018.