China 5 Year treasury bond future close higher Wednesday

(@imziishan)

China's five-year treasury bond futures closed higher on Wednesday, with the contract for September 2019 closing 0.03 percent higher at 99.69 yuan (14.48 U.S. dollars)

BEIJNG, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jul, 2019 ) :China's five-year treasury bond futures closed higher on Wednesday, with the contract for September 2019 closing 0.03 percent higher at 99.69 Yuan (14.48 U.S. Dollars).

The contract for settlement in December 2019 closed 0.03 percent higher at 99.43 yuan.

The contract for settlement in March 2020 closed 0.05 percent higher at 99.15 yuan.

The contracts are agreements to buy or sell treasury bonds at a predetermined price on a set date. They allow investors to bet on and profit from the movements in the value of the bonds.

The treasury bond futures were launched at the Shanghai-based China Financial Futures Exchange and started trading on Sept. 6, 2013.