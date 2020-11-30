China 5-year treasury bond futures close higher Monday

China's five-year treasury bond futures closed higher on Monday, with the contract for December 2020 closing 0.3 percent higher at 99.51 yuan (about 15.13 U.S. dollars)

BEIJING (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Nov, 2020 ) :China's five-year treasury bond futures closed higher on Monday, with the contract for December 2020 closing 0.3 percent higher at 99.51 Yuan (about 15.13 U.S. Dollars).

The contract for settlement in March 2021 closed 0.4 percent higher at 99.66 yuan. The contract for settlement in June 2021 closed 0.

36 percent higher at 99.5 yuan.

The contracts are agreements to buy or sell treasury bonds at a predetermined price on a set date.

They allow investors to bet on and profit from the movements in the value of the bonds.

The treasury bond futures were launched at the Shanghai-based China Financial Futures Exchange and started trading on Sept. 6, 2013.