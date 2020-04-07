UrduPoint.com
China 5-year Treasury Bond Futures Close Higher Tuesday

China's five-year treasury bond futures closed higher Tuesday, with the contract for June 2020 closing 0.93 percent higher at 103.34 yuan (about 14.57 U.S. dollars)

The contract for settlement in September 2020 closed 0.91 percent higher at 102.92 yuan.

The contract for settlement in December 2020 closed 0.84 percent higher at 102.49 yuan.

The contracts are agreements to buy or sell treasury bonds at a predetermined price on a set date. They allow investors to bet on and profit from the movements in the value of the bonds.

The treasury bond futures were launched at the Shanghai-based China Financial Futures Exchange and started trading on Sept. 6, 2013.

