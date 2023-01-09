China Abolishes Mandatory Registration of Foreign Trade Operators - Russian Trade Mission

UrduPoint.com

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th January, 2023) Foreign economic actors in China will no longer be required to register with the authorities, Russia's trade representative office in China said on Monday.

The amendments to China's legislation on foreign trade, adopted by the National People's Congress, repealed the ninth article requiring registration of enterprises engaged in the export and import of goods and technologies, according to the Russian mission.

"Local commerce departments will no longer require confirmation of registration as a foreign economic activity participant when issuing quotas, licenses and certificates related to export-import activities," the trade mission said in a statement on Telegram.

Prior to discontinuing the registration mandate, Beijing tested the new policy in its free trade zones, where it has not been in effect since December 2019, the trade mission noted.

