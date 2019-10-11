UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

China Acts Tough On Banking Industry Violations

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Fri 11th October 2019 | 03:13 PM

China acts tough on banking industry violations

China's banking and insurance regulators handed out nearly 658 million yuan (about 94 million U.S. dollars) in fines in the first three quarters of this year, the Economic Information Daily reported Friday

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Oct, 2019 ):China's banking and insurance regulators handed out nearly 658 million yuan (about 94 million U.S. dollars) in fines in the first three quarters of this year, the Economic Information Daily reported Friday.

China's banking and insurance regulatory bodies at various levels gave 1,219 tickets to banking institutions in China, a nearly 40-percent decrease in fines from last year with the number of tickets basically unchanged.

The biggest share of the tickets went to credit and loan breaches, especially real estate loans, which incurred more tickets and larger fines than last year.

Real estate loan-related fines were estimated at around 100 million yuan, according to the report.

This year's heavy penalties showed that the government is clamping down on real estate credit breaches, said Yan Yuejin, an analyst at the Shanghai-based think tank E-house China R&D Institute.

The China Banking and Insurance Regulatory Commission has announced a slew of measures since August to prevent illegal financing to the real estate sector, including a targeted inspection on banks' property-related businesses in 32 cities and a reminder against local small-to-medium banks regarding ineligible property loan applicants.

The Agricultural Bank of China, Pingan Bank and Industrial Bank Co., Ltd. recently said they have restricted credit card usage in real estate transactions.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Loan China Bank Tank August From Government Share Million

Recent Stories

Khyber Medical University (KMU) starts admissions ..

2 minutes ago

Afridi says Pakistan incurring billions of dollars ..

2 minutes ago

Storm kills three youth in Kohistan

9 minutes ago

Scots won't be World Cup 'collateral damage' vows ..

9 minutes ago

Sindh government extends Rangers' powers in Karach ..

7 minutes ago

Ethiopia PM Abiy wins Nobel Peace Prize for mendin ..

7 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.