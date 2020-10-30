UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

China Adopted Over 90 Measures To Boost Economy Amid COVID-19 Pandemic - Statistics Bureau

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Fri 30th October 2020 | 12:40 PM

China Adopted Over 90 Measures to Boost Economy Amid COVID-19 Pandemic - Statistics Bureau

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th October, 2020) Beijing has been making progress in both stemming the spread of the coronavirus disease and restoring economic growth undermined by the pandemic by implementing more than 90 measures to boost economic activity, Ning Jizhe, the commissioner of the National Bureau of Statistics of China, said on Friday.

According to Ning, the Chinese authorities have managed to swiftly come up with a strategy and implement measures to simultaneously fight the epidemic and support the economy.

"Not only were we the first to get the epidemiological situation under control, but we also were the first to restore positive rates of economic growth ... we adopted over 90 multifaceted political measures to resume work and production in eight directions, which allowed to resolve the issue of supplies and do away with hindrances as well as support stable performance of the manufacturing and supply chains," the commissioner said at a press conference.

He added that the government had also stimulated the country's market activity by introducing diverse measures such as lowering taxes, cutting costs, and issuing treasury bonds to finance the effort against the pandemic.

"The continuous acceleration of the reform to streamline administrative procedures, the creation of favorable conditions for entrepreneurial activities, the simplification of entrance into the market, expansions of outside connections helped to reach the stabilization of expectations, investment, foreign trade, and foreign investment," Ning said.

China, like many other countries, saw a decline in economic activity earlier in the year due to restrictive measures imposed to prevent COVID-19 from spreading.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

China Beijing Progress Market From Government Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Strong growth in global investment demand for gold ..

2 hours ago

UAE Press: New US president can be a lifesaver or ..

2 hours ago

Latest Gold Rate for Oct 30, 2020 in Pakistan

2 hours ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

3 hours ago

Pakistani-American IT expert has launched a campai ..

13 hours ago

Interior Minister stresses need of tolerance, coex ..

12 hours ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.