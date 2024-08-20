China-Africa Economic, Trade Cooperation Scaling New Heights: Official
Sumaira FH Published August 20, 2024 | 06:53 PM
China-Africa economic and trade cooperation has continued to scale new heights since the 2021 Forum on China-Africa Cooperation
BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Aug, 2024) China-Africa economic and trade cooperation has continued to scale new heights since the 2021 Forum on China-Africa Cooperation, delivering tangible benefits to the people of both China and Africa, Assistant Minister of Commerce Tang Wenhong said Tuesday.
