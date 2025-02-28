'China all set to assist Pakistan in modernizing gems and jewelry sector'

(@Abdulla99267510)

Gold and Gems Art Promotion Council of Pakistan President Mr. Muhammad Ahmad emphasizes need to work on a multipurpose project to further enhance this trade relationship

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Feb 28th, 2025) Huaruiguoxing Culture Group Vice-President Wang Xiaofeng said that he would discuss the matter with the Chinese government to initiate action on the proposals presented by Pakistan regarding the gems and jewelry sector.

“China is fully prepared to assist Pakistan in cutting, polishing, and value addition of gems and will also provide training to Pakistani workers in this field,” said Mr. Wang while leading a three-member Chinese delegation during a three-day food expo held under the aegis of TDAP in Lahore.

Mr. Muhammad Ahmad, the President of Gold and Gems Art Promotion Council of Pakistan, warmly welcomed the Chinese delegation on the occasion.

Mr. Want invited the Pakistani delegation to visit China's gems and jewelry sector and participate in a single-country exhibition.

The Chinese delegation also included Ms. Li Weishu, Vice President, and Ms. Wang Ziqi, Marketing Manager.

Mr. Muhammad Ahmad while briefing the Chinese delegation highlighted that Pakistani companies are highly interested in trade with China, which is the largest buyer of Pakistani gems. He emphasized the need to work on a multipurpose project to further enhance this trade relationship. He also noted that the exchange of delegations between the two countries could significantly boost trade.

This initiative is expected to strengthen trade relations between the two countries and further promote Pakistan's gems and jewelry industry on a global scale.