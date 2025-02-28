Open Menu

'China All Set To Assist Pakistan In Modernizing Gems And Jewelry Sector'

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published February 28, 2025 | 04:49 PM

'China all set to assist Pakistan in modernizing gems and jewelry sector'

Gold and Gems Art Promotion Council of Pakistan President Mr. Muhammad Ahmad emphasizes need to work on a multipurpose project to further enhance this trade relationship

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Feb 28th, 2025) Huaruiguoxing Culture Group Vice-President Wang Xiaofeng said that he would discuss the matter with the Chinese government to initiate action on the proposals presented by Pakistan regarding the gems and jewelry sector.

“China is fully prepared to assist Pakistan in cutting, polishing, and value addition of gems and will also provide training to Pakistani workers in this field,” said Mr. Wang while leading a three-member Chinese delegation during a three-day food expo held under the aegis of TDAP in Lahore.

Mr. Muhammad Ahmad, the President of Gold and Gems Art Promotion Council of Pakistan, warmly welcomed the Chinese delegation on the occasion.

Mr. Want invited the Pakistani delegation to visit China's gems and jewelry sector and participate in a single-country exhibition.

The Chinese delegation also included Ms. Li Weishu, Vice President, and Ms. Wang Ziqi, Marketing Manager.

Mr. Muhammad Ahmad while briefing the Chinese delegation highlighted that Pakistani companies are highly interested in trade with China, which is the largest buyer of Pakistani gems. He emphasized the need to work on a multipurpose project to further enhance this trade relationship. He also noted that the exchange of delegations between the two countries could significantly boost trade.

This initiative is expected to strengthen trade relations between the two countries and further promote Pakistan's gems and jewelry industry on a global scale.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Pakistan Lahore Exchange China Visit Jewelry Gold Government Industry

Recent Stories

'China all set to assist Pakistan in modernizing g ..

'China all set to assist Pakistan in modernizing gems and jewelry sector'

2 minutes ago
 ICC Champions Trophy 2025: Afghanistan make 177 ru ..

ICC Champions Trophy 2025: Afghanistan make 177 runs for five wickets

13 minutes ago
 Maulana Haqqani, four others killed in suicide att ..

Maulana Haqqani, four others killed in suicide attack at Jamia Haqqania mosque

34 minutes ago
 MoF celebrates UAE Innovation Month with special e ..

MoF celebrates UAE Innovation Month with special event focusing on promoting inn ..

36 minutes ago
 Pakistan, Iran to enhance medical cooperation

Pakistan, Iran to enhance medical cooperation

47 minutes ago
 MoHAP earns ‘Distinguished Innovation Enabler’ ..

MoHAP earns ‘Distinguished Innovation Enabler’ award, ‘Certified Innovativ ..

51 minutes ago
Manchester City retains top spot as world's most v ..

Manchester City retains top spot as world's most valuable team

1 hour ago
 Fatima bint Mubarak congratulates wives of Arab, I ..

Fatima bint Mubarak congratulates wives of Arab, Islamic leaders on Ramadan

2 hours ago
 DP World sets automotive record in UAE, handling o ..

DP World sets automotive record in UAE, handling over 1 million vehicles in 2024

2 hours ago
 ADEK introduces Service Learning Fridays for stude ..

ADEK introduces Service Learning Fridays for students

2 hours ago
 UAE, Italy: Promising partnerships for sustainable ..

UAE, Italy: Promising partnerships for sustainable, prosperous future

2 hours ago
 ADJD schedules remote visitations to inmates durin ..

ADJD schedules remote visitations to inmates during Ramadan

2 hours ago

More Stories From Business