China Allocates 300 Mln Yuan For Coronavirus Control In Wuhan

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Mon 27th January 2020 | 11:37 AM

China allocates 300 mln yuan for coronavirus control in Wuhan

China's top economic planner has allocated a total of 300 million yuan (about 44 million U.S. dollars) to support Wuhan's battle against the novel coronavirus (2019-nCoV)

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jan, 2020 ) :China's top economic planner has allocated a total of 300 million Yuan (about 44 million U.S. Dollars) to support Wuhan's battle against the novel coronavirus (2019-nCoV).

The fund was allocated from the country's central budgetary investment for the construction of the two hospitals to provide medical treatments for patients infected with the new virus, according to the National Development and Reform Commission.

The fund will be mainly used for the procurement of key medical equipments for the two hospitals to provide patients with concentrated resources and treatments from medical specialists.

