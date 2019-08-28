UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

China Allocates 30bln To Help Rural People

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Wed 28th August 2019 | 04:15 PM

China allocates 30bln to help rural people

China's Ministry of Finance (MOF) has allocated 30 billion yuan (about 4.2 billion U.S. dollars) to help rural people settle in cities in the latest urbanization push

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Aug, 2019 ) :China's Ministry of Finance (MOF) has allocated 30 billion Yuan (about 4.2 billion U.S. Dollars) to help rural people settle in cities in the latest urbanization push.

The funds will be used to support work on granting permanent urban residency to people who move from rural to urban areas, according to a statement on the ministry website.

The MOF urged local authorities to strengthen management of the funds to effectively tackle problems emerging in the urbanization process.

Despite drastic changes in the past years of economic growth, China's rural regions still lag demonstrably behind cities in terms of income level, living environment and public services.

Official data showed of the nearly 1.4 billion living on the Chinese mainland, 59.58 percent were urban residents by the end of 2018.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

China 2018 From Billion

Recent Stories

Sultan Al Qasimi issues decree on Sharjah Sports C ..

2 minutes ago

Ras Al Khaimah Economic Zone unveils first-ever bu ..

17 minutes ago

Kremlin Not Putting Forward Any Preconditions for ..

4 minutes ago

Erdogan Interested in MiG-35 Fighter in Addition t ..

4 minutes ago

Five persons arrested for stealing electricity

4 minutes ago

Seminary registration likely from second week of S ..

4 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.