Open Menu

China Allocates 732 Million Yuan To Agriculture Disaster Relief Work

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 08, 2023 | 05:00 PM

China allocates 732 million yuan to agriculture disaster relief work

BEIJING, Aug. 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Aug, 2023 ) :China on Tuesday allocated disaster relief funds totaling 732 million Yuan (about 102.3 million U.S. Dollars) to support the recovery of agricultural production, according to the country's finance ministry.

The funds were issued by the Ministry of Finance and the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Affairs, and will be channeled into nine provincial regions, including Hebei, Jilin, Heilongjiang and Fujian, as well as the Beidahuang Group, one of China's major agricultural and agribusiness groups.

The funds are intended to be used for urgent agricultural flood control and disaster relief work, and to support post-disaster agricultural production.

Appropriate subsidies will be applied to purchases of agricultural materials such as seeds, seedlings, fertilizers, pesticides and operational services to resume agricultural production, and to repairs of damaged agricultural production facilities, according to the finance ministry.

Record-breaking rains brought by Typhoon Doksuri have hit northern China, damaging crops and agricultural production facilities and leading to flooding in cities.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Flood China Agriculture Jilin Million Rains

Recent Stories

PM pays rich tribute to Shuhada, Ghazi for their s ..

PM pays rich tribute to Shuhada, Ghazi for their sacrifices

6 minutes ago
 Abu Dhabi City Municipality implores demolition fi ..

Abu Dhabi City Municipality implores demolition firms to ensure secure work envi ..

7 minutes ago
 Faisal Akram's five-fer gives Shaheens 224-run win ..

Faisal Akram's five-fer gives Shaheens 224-run win over PNG

13 minutes ago
 PM likely to advice president to dissolve National ..

PM likely to advice president to dissolve National Assembly today

17 minutes ago
 PCB restores Sarfraz Nawaz's pension

PCB restores Sarfraz Nawaz's pension

44 minutes ago
 SEC discusses restructuring Districts and Villages ..

SEC discusses restructuring Districts and Villages Affairs Department

52 minutes ago
Finance Minister presides over meeting about airpo ..

Finance Minister presides over meeting about airports' outsourcing

53 minutes ago
 Emirates Schools Establishment joins National ICV ..

Emirates Schools Establishment joins National ICV programme

2 hours ago
 Fujairah Crown Prince briefed on Fujairah Creative ..

Fujairah Crown Prince briefed on Fujairah Creative Centre&#039;s plans, activiti ..

2 hours ago
 CAMON 20 Series Set to Launch in a Spectacular Liv ..

CAMON 20 Series Set to Launch in a Spectacular Live CAMON Fashion Night

2 hours ago
 Yahsat reports revenue of AED753 million in H1 202 ..

Yahsat reports revenue of AED753 million in H1 2023

3 hours ago
 Fujairah Ruler issues Resolution appointing Execut ..

Fujairah Ruler issues Resolution appointing Executive Director of Fujairah Cultu ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From Business