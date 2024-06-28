Open Menu

China Allocates Funds To Flood-stricken Areas

Umer Jamshaid Published June 28, 2024 | 06:00 PM

China allocates funds to flood-stricken areas

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jun, 2024) China has allocated 150 million Yuan (about 21 million U.S. Dollars) from the central budget to flood-stricken Guangxi, Anhui and Hunan, the National Development and Reform Commission said on Friday.

The commission said the funds will be used to support the restoration of damaged schools, hospitals and flood control facilities in those regions to promote the recovery of normal production and lives.

Persistent rainstorms have recently lashed parts of the country's southern areas. On Friday, the National Meteorological Center issued a red alert, the most severe in the country's weather warning system, warning of mountain torrents in Anhui and Hubei from Friday to Saturday evening.

The center also renewed an orange alert, the second-most severe weather warning, for torrential rains in Anhui, Jiangsu, Hunan, Hubei, Guizhou, Sichuan and Xizang from Friday to Saturday evening.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Weather Flood China Budget Orange Alert From Million Rains

Recent Stories

US Congress resolution unsolicited interference: F ..

US Congress resolution unsolicited interference: FO

56 minutes ago
 Shehzad Roy praises female petrol attendant at fil ..

Shehzad Roy praises female petrol attendant at filling station

1 hour ago
 Rs590b given to KP over years to augment capacity ..

Rs590b given to KP over years to augment capacity in war on terrorism: PM

4 hours ago
 UAE-Based Reportage Properties Expands to Pakistan ..

UAE-Based Reportage Properties Expands to Pakistan, Appoints Asim Iftikhar as CE ..

4 hours ago
 Contempt case: SC accepts apologies from Senator V ..

Contempt case: SC accepts apologies from Senator Vawda, MQM leader Kamal

5 hours ago
 Govt to appoint Rizwan Saeed as new Ambassador to ..

Govt to appoint Rizwan Saeed as new Ambassador to US

5 hours ago
Rain likely to impact ICC T20 World Cup 2024 final

Rain likely to impact ICC T20 World Cup 2024 final

7 hours ago
 Statue of Maharajah Ranjit Singh unveiled at Karta ..

Statue of Maharajah Ranjit Singh unveiled at Kartarpur Gurdwara

7 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 28 June 2024

9 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 28 June 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 28 June 2024

9 hours ago
 ECC approves technical supplementary grants

ECC approves technical supplementary grants

18 hours ago
 Govt urged to take serious action against Swat lik ..

Govt urged to take serious action against Swat like incidents

19 hours ago

More Stories From Business