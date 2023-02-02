UrduPoint.com

China Already Reducing Dependence On Western Financial Mechanisms - Lavrov

Published February 02, 2023

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd February, 2023) China has already begun to reduce its dependence on Western financial mechanisms, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said.

"These positive features (of globalization) don't exist anymore. ... We were not as deeply immersed in this system as China. At least in terms of the volume of US securities that China, in my opinion, has purchased by one and a half trillion. Therefore, the depth of China's immersion in the current system is, of course, incomparable with ours. But the fact that China will inevitably begin to reduce this dependence, and by the way, it has already begun to reduce this dependence, for me there is undoubtedly all the evidence in this regard, and China, it will take longer to create parallel tools, mechanisms that.

.. they will protect him from the arbitrariness of the United States, as the main administrator of the world Currency, financial and trading system at this stage," Lavrov said in an interview with Rossiya 24 and RIA Novosti.

The minister added that new mechanisms and tools will need time to update in order to avoid serious economic shocks, given the interdependence estimated in trillions between the economies of the US and China.

"But the process is not just a discussion, but also a search for ways to form new mechanisms, it has started. And it goes in the direction of, one might say, fragmentation of global mechanisms, because while global mechanisms are associated with the United States and its satellites, they are no longer global, they serve one group of states," Lavrov said. 

