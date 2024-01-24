Open Menu

China Announces Reserve Requirement Ratio Cut

Faizan Hashmi Published January 24, 2024 | 05:43 PM

China announces reserve requirement ratio cut

China's central bank will cut the reserve requirement ratio for financial institutions by 0.5 percentage points from Feb. 5, said Pan Gongsheng, governor of the People's Bank of China, on Wednesday

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jan, 2024) China's central bank will cut the reserve requirement ratio for financial institutions by 0.5 percentage points from Feb. 5, said Pan Gongsheng, governor of the People's Bank of China, on Wednesday.

The move is expected to provide the market with long-term liquidity of some 1 trillion yuan (140.85 billion U.S. dollars), Pan said.

On Thursday, the central bank will reduce re-lending and re-discount interest rates for the rural sector and small businesses by 0.25 percentage points, amid efforts to promote moderate decrease of comprehensive financing costs, the governor added.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Governor China Bank Market From Billion

Recent Stories

Actress Sahiba's viral anniversary photo sparks hu ..

Actress Sahiba's viral anniversary photo sparks humorous fan comments

9 minutes ago
 Pakistan armed forces fully prepared against any t ..

Pakistan armed forces fully prepared against any threat, conspiracy: COAS

19 minutes ago
 Marriyum schools Bilawal for criticizing PML-N top ..

Marriyum schools Bilawal for criticizing PML-N top leadership

60 minutes ago
 State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) to announce monetary ..

State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) to announce monetary policy on January 29

14 minutes ago
 Update about MBBS classes, Check the details here

Update about MBBS classes, Check the details here

1 hour ago
 Education board inks MoU with Buildings Deptt

Education board inks MoU with Buildings Deptt

15 minutes ago
Rupee gains 12 paisa against dollar

Rupee gains 12 paisa against dollar

15 minutes ago
 Engr. Dr. Mahmood A. Sulehri, former Vice Presiden ..

Engr. Dr. Mahmood A. Sulehri, former Vice President at NESPAK, has been conferre ..

2 hours ago
 Sheikh Rasheed seeks transfer from jail to hospita ..

Sheikh Rasheed seeks transfer from jail to hospital for deteriorating health

2 hours ago
 Currency Converter & Open Market Foreign Exchange ..

Currency Converter & Open Market Foreign Exchange in Pakistan 24 january 2024

6 minutes ago
 Bank Foreign Currency Exchange Rate in Pakistan 24 ..

Bank Foreign Currency Exchange Rate in Pakistan 24 january 2024

6 minutes ago
 China to cut amount banks hold in reserve, to boos ..

China to cut amount banks hold in reserve, to boost lending: official

12 minutes ago

More Stories From Business