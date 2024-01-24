Open Menu

China Announces Reserve Requirement Ratio Cut

Muhammad Irfan Published January 24, 2024 | 05:59 PM

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jan, 2024) China's central bank will cut the reserve requirement ratio for financial institutions by 0.5 percentage points from Feb. 5, said Pan Gongsheng, governor of the People's Bank of China, Wednesday.

