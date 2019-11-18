UrduPoint.com
China Approves Investment Projects Worth 6.3 Bln USD In October

Umer Jamshaid 5 minutes ago Mon 18th November 2019 | 04:21 PM

China approves investment projects worth 6.3 bln USD in October

China's top economic planner approved eight fixed-asset investment (FAI) projects with combined investment totaling 44.2 billion yuan (about 6.3 billion U.S. dollars) in October, official data showed

The projects were mainly in the energy sector, according to data from the National Development and Reform Commission.

The projects were mainly in the energy sector, according to data from the National Development and Reform Commission.

China's FAI remained basically stable in the first 10 months of the year thanks to robust high-tech investment.

FAI grew 5.2 percent during the January-October period. Investment in high-tech manufacturing and high-tech services rose 14.5 percent and 13.7 percent year on year, respectively. FAI includes capital spent on infrastructure, property, machinery and other physical assets.

