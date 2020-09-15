UrduPoint.com
China-ASEAN Expo To Be Held In November

Tue 15th September 2020 | 04:32 PM

The 17th China-ASEAN Expo will be held from Nov. 27-30 in Nanning, capital of South China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, the secretariat of the expo said on Tuesday

NANNING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Sep, 2020 ) :The 17th China-ASEAN Expo will be held from Nov. 27-30 in Nanning, capital of South China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, the secretariat of the expo said on Tuesday.

With strict anti-COVID-19 measures, an investment summit, high-level forums, trade and investment promotion activities will be held both online and offline during the four-day event.

The expo was initially scheduled to take place from Sept. 18 to 21 but was postponed due to the epidemic.

Launched in 2004, the expo is an important platform to promote trade and relations between China and ASEAN members.

