UrduPoint.com

China Assures Full Support To Pakistan In Developing SEZs

Sumaira FH Published April 19, 2022 | 07:04 PM

China assures full support to Pakistan in developing SEZs

China on Tuesday assured its full support and cooperation to Pakistan in developing Special Economic Zones (SEZs) as part of the China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Apr, 2022 ) :China on Tuesday assured its full support and cooperation to Pakistan in developing Special Economic Zones (SEZs) as part of the China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC).

Chinese Charge de Affaires Ms Pangchunxue gave the assurance in this regard during a meeting with Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue Miftah Ismail here at the Finance Division. Minister of State for Finance Dr Aisha Ghaus Pasha was also present in the meeting, said a Finance Ministry press release.

The Chinese envoy extended her felicitations to the minister on assuming his new responsibilities and expressed her good wishes for the new government.

She also thanked the Government of Pakistan for facilitating Chinese companies in various projects in the country.

Minister Miftah Ismail greeted the guest and extended his best wishes for the People's Republic of China. He thanked the charge de affaires and expressed his desire to further enhance bilateral cooperation in various fields.

Referring to CPEC, the minister said the corridor would play an important role in taking Pakistan's economy forward as well as cementing the bilateral relationship between both the countries. He assured his full support and assistance in that regard.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Pakistan China CPEC Government Best

Recent Stories

Shooting at Philippine Presidential Candidate's Ra ..

Shooting at Philippine Presidential Candidate's Rally Leaves Two Injured - Gov't

4 minutes ago
 Wheat procurement drive underway

Wheat procurement drive underway

4 minutes ago
 Guidelines issued for crop care during rains, wind ..

Guidelines issued for crop care during rains, windstorm

5 minutes ago
 Court instructs NAB to file comments in Gilani acq ..

Court instructs NAB to file comments in Gilani acquittal plea

6 minutes ago
 Gold prices increase by Rs 900 per tola to Rs133,3 ..

Gold prices increase by Rs 900 per tola to Rs133,300

6 minutes ago
 IMF Expects Ukraine Economy to Contract by 35% in ..

IMF Expects Ukraine Economy to Contract by 35% in 2022, Has No Projections for 2 ..

6 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.