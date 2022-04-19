China assures full support to Pakistan in developing SEZs

China on Tuesday assured its full support and cooperation to Pakistan in developing Special Economic Zones (SEZs) as part of the China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Apr, 2022 ) :China on Tuesday assured its full support and cooperation to Pakistan in developing Special Economic Zones (SEZs) as part of the China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC).

Chinese Charge de Affaires Ms Pangchunxue gave the assurance in this regard during a meeting with Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue Miftah Ismail here at the Finance Division. Minister of State for Finance Dr Aisha Ghaus Pasha was also present in the meeting, said a Finance Ministry press release.

The Chinese envoy extended her felicitations to the minister on assuming his new responsibilities and expressed her good wishes for the new government.

She also thanked the Government of Pakistan for facilitating Chinese companies in various projects in the country.

Minister Miftah Ismail greeted the guest and extended his best wishes for the People's Republic of China. He thanked the charge de affaires and expressed his desire to further enhance bilateral cooperation in various fields.

Referring to CPEC, the minister said the corridor would play an important role in taking Pakistan's economy forward as well as cementing the bilateral relationship between both the countries. He assured his full support and assistance in that regard.