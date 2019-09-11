UrduPoint.com
China Auto Sales Down 6.9 Pct In August

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Wed 11th September 2019 | 03:51 PM

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Sep, 2019 ) :China continued to report sluggish sales of automobiles in August, while the decline in car output narrowed, industry data showed Wednesday.

The country sold a total of 1.958 million vehicles last month, down 6.9 percent year on year, data from the China Association of automobile Manufacturers (CAAM) showed.

In August, the country produced 1.991 million cars, down 0.5 percent year on year, narrowing from an 11.9-percent decline in July, CAAM data showed.

Both sales and production rebounded on a monthly basis, up 8 percent and 10.3 percent, respectively, as compared with July.

"While we did not see sharp declines in car sales and production in August, downward pressure on the industry still looms," the CAAM said in a statement.

