China Automaker CRRC.EV Exports Buses To ROK

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Thu 24th December 2020 | 04:52 PM

China automaker CRRC.EV exports buses to ROK

Chinese vehicle maker CRRC Electric Vehicle Co., Ltd. (CRRC.EV) has exported a batch of 11-meter electric buses with intelligent control to the Republic of Korea, according to the company

CHANGSHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Dec, 2020 ) :Chinese vehicle maker CRRC Electric Vehicle Co., Ltd. (CRRC.EV) has exported a batch of 11-meter electric buses with intelligent control to the Republic of Korea, according to the company.

In white-and-green stripes, the vehicles are equipped with a number of intelligent and security facilities to improve overall operational efficiency.

The company said the vehicles have long endurance with low energy consumption and are equipped with a cloud-based purification system that can be remotely launched for disinfection.

According to Yan Zhenhong, deputy general manager of the company's overseas business department, the program took eight months from establishing cooperation intention to delivering prototypes. CRRC.EV was established in 2007 by CRRC, the world's largest supplier of rail transit equipment.

