China Being An Important Creditor Can't Be Ignored During Debt Restructuring Talks - IMFC

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 11, 2023 | 08:47 PM

The Chair of the International Monetary and Financial Committee (IMFC) Nadia Calvino said on Tuesday that being an important creditor, China cannot be ignored during talks on debt restructuring

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th April, 2023) The Chair of the International Monetary and Financial Committee (IMFC) Nadia Calvino said on Tuesday that being an important creditor, China cannot be ignored during talks on debt restructuring.

"We cannot just ignore China. You know, they're a very important creditor, and they play an important role in these discussions (debt relief)," Calvino said at the Atlantic Council's GeoEconomics Center and Europe Center, noting she hopes Beijing will play a "constructive" role on the issue.

Calvino pursued saying she would like to bear "good news" throughout the year, to countries affected by the current state of global affairs.

The comments were made as Calvino addressed a question about countries waiting for debt relief in the context of increased "vulnerabilities, related to the conflict in Eastern-Ukraine, continued interest rate increases and "tightening" global financial conditions.

Moreover, Calvino who also is Spain's acting Vice-president and Minister of Economic Affairs highlighted the importance of China's role as a significant player on the global scene, adding Beijing is a key trading partner to Madrid, with shared interests in ending hostilities between Russia and Ukraine.

