China Boosted Oil Imports By 9.5%, Gas Purchases By 6.9% In 2019 - Statistics Bureau

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Tue 14th January 2020 | 12:20 PM

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th January, 2020) China saw a 9.5 percent increase in its oil imports and a 6.9 increase in natural gas imports in 2019, as evidenced by the data from the Chinese National Bureau of Statistics, published on Tuesday.

China imported 505.

7 million tonnes of oil last year thus remaining the largest global buyer of crude, while Beijing's natural gas imports also rose to 96.6 million tonnes.

In 2018, the East Asian nation imported 461.9 million tonnes of oil and 90.3 tonnes of natural gas.

China has been one of the world's major consumers of energy due to its developing economy, despite experiencing an economic slowdown in 2019.

