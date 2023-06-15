UrduPoint.com

Faizan Hashmi Published June 15, 2023 | 12:00 PM

China Boosts Oil Output by 2.1% in January-March - Bureau of Statistics

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th June, 2023) China has boosted its oil and natural gas extraction by 2.1% and 5.3% respectively in January-May 2023 year-on-year, the Chinese National Bureau of Statistics said on Thursday.

China produced 87.7 million tonnes of oil in the first five months of 2023, up by 2.1% year-on-year, while oil refining volumes amounted to 302.63 million tonnes, jumping by 9.8% in annual terms. The production in May totaled 18.07 million tonnes, a 2.7% increase year-on-year.

Oil imports grew 6.

2% to 230.2 million tonnes in January-May 2023 year-on-year. In May alone, oil imports grew 12.3% year-on-year but decreased by 1.4% month-on month.

Gas extraction in China rose by 5.3% to 97.3 million cubic meters in January-May, the Chinese statistics authority said. In May alone, gas extraction totaled 19 billion cubic meters, which is 7.2% more than in May 2022.

Chinese gas imports grew 3.3% to 46.2 million tonnes in January-May and 17.3% to 10.6 million tonnes in May.

