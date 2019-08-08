UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

China Boosts Pilot Regional Financial Reform

Sumaira FH 26 seconds ago Thu 08th August 2019 | 01:53 PM

China boosts pilot regional financial reform

China has carried out a series of pilot financial reforms at the regional level to strengthen the role of finance in supporting regional reform and opening up, according to the People's Bank of China (PBOC)

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Aug, 2019 ):China has carried out a series of pilot financial reforms at the regional level to strengthen the role of finance in supporting regional reform and opening up, according to the People's Bank of China (PBOC).

The pilot reforms in 18 provincial-level regions involved 26 projects focusing on inclusive finance, green finance and other aspects, PBOC deputy governor Chen Yulu said at a news conference.

As a pilot area for inclusive finance, Lankao County in central China's Henan Province has seen dropping interest rates for lending to farmers as well as small and micro-sized firms.

Progress on green finance was shown in five pilot regions, as nearly 200 innovative green financial products and tools such as green municipal bonds were launched, offering more financing channels for green projects.

In the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area, the central bank has set up a trade financing platform of trade using blockchain technology as a trial, and established a renminbi overseas investment fund in Qianhai, the city of Shenzhen.

The opening up of the financial market is further deepened. Projects such as the Shanghai-Hong Kong and Shenzhen-Hong Kong stock connect schemes have boosted the convertibility of renminbi under the capital account.

Next, the central bank will provide more guidance for the reforms, and apply the experience from the pilot regions to other areas, Chen said.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Technology Governor China Bank Shenzhen Market From

Recent Stories

Saudi Coalition Calls for Restraint by All Parties ..

27 seconds ago

Russia's Trade Surplus in January-June Decreases 5 ..

2 minutes ago

Serena wins first match since Wimbledon final, Osa ..

3 minutes ago

China's foreign trade up 4.2 pct in first seven mo ..

3 minutes ago

Taliban Leader Calls on Washington to Steadfastly ..

3 minutes ago

Damascus Rejects US-Turkey Deal on Creating Safe Z ..

3 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.