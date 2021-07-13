China Boosts Trade by 37.4% in First Half of 2021 - Customs

China's exports and imports dramatically increased in the January-June period 2021 amid economic recovery, according to the Chinese General Administration of Customs

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th July, 2021) China's exports and imports dramatically increased in the January-June period 2021 amid economic recovery, according to the Chinese General Administration of Customs.

In the first half of 2021, China's exports grew 38.6% compared with the same period in the previous year and amounted to $1.518 billion.

China's imports grew by 36,0% to $1.267 billion. The total China's trade went up by 37.4% to $2.785 trillion within the period.

The crude oil import decreased by 3%; coal imported to China plummeted 19.7%, but gas import spiraled up 23.8% in the first six months of 2021.

Last year, China's trade turnover increased by 1.5% and totaled $4.65 billion. The country's trade balance was equal to $535 billion.