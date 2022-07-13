China Builds 1st Unmanned Offshore Oil Platform in South China Sea - Oil Corporation

UrduPoint.com

China completes construction of its first unmanned offshore oil rig, the China National Offshore Oil Corporation (CNOOC) said on Wednesday

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th July, 2022) China completes construction of its first unmanned offshore oil rig, the China National Offshore Oil Corporation (CNOOC) said on Wednesday.

The EP10-2 platform, located in the Enping oil field in the South China Sea, is designed for oil and gas production.

The platform's maintenance is more cost-effective than conventional platforms, since there is no need to create any infrastructure for workers and everything is controlled remotely, the company said.

For the same reason, the size of the unmanned platform is also smaller its weight is only one third of the traditional platform's weight, and the surface area is less than half. In addition, the platform can operate in extreme weather conditions, even during typhoons, according to CNOOC officials.

