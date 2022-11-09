UrduPoint.com

China Calls On US To Stop Manipulating Global Financial Market - Foreign Ministry

Faizan Hashmi Published November 09, 2022 | 07:04 PM

China has called on the United States to respect the rule of law and market, and to stop taking "harmful" actions that affect global financial market and the rights of investors, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian said on Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th November, 2022) China has called on the United States to respect the rule of law and market, and to stop taking "harmful" actions that affect global financial market and the rights of investors, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian said on Wednesday.

"We urge the US to respect the rule of law and the market, mend its way, and stop taking actions that harm the functioning of global financial market and the legal rights and interests of investors.

The Chinese side will take necessary measures to firmly uphold the legitimate and legal rights and interests of Chinese companies, and support Chinese businesses in protecting their interests according to law," Zhao told a press conference.

The spokesman also said that the US has "seriously undermined" the rules and order of the market, and "hurt the legal rights and interests" of Chinese businesses and of global and US investors, adding that China firmly rejects such actions.

