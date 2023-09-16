Open Menu

China-Cambodia "Peace Angel-2023" Joint Humanitarian Exercise Kicks Off In Phnom Penh

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 16, 2023 | 06:29 PM

China-Cambodia "Peace Angel-2023" joint humanitarian exercise kicks off in Phnom Penh

The China-Cambodia joint humanitarian exercise code-named "Peace Angel-2023" kicked off on Saturday morning with an opening ceremony held here in the Cambodian capital Phnom Penh

PHNOM PENH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Sep, 2023 ) :The China-Cambodia joint humanitarian exercise code-named "Peace Angel-2023" kicked off on Saturday morning with an opening ceremony held here in the Cambodian capital Phnom Penh.

Senior Colonel Hao Linyuan, leader of the Chinese guidance and coordination group for the exercise, and Gen. Eth Sarath, deputy commander-in-chief of the Royal Cambodian Armed Forces and chief of joint staff, delivered speeches at the event.

Hao said this joint exercise is an important bilateral cooperation created by the two militaries.

"It is not only a pragmatic measure to implement the important consensus reached by the leaders of China and Cambodia, but also an exchange and mutual learning of medical services between the Chinese and Cambodian militaries," he said.

Sarath noted in his speech that this year marks the 65th anniversary of the diplomatic relations between China and Cambodia and the Year of China-Cambodia Friendship.

"This joint exercise reflects the unbreakable traditional friendship between China and Cambodia," he said.

He added that all participating troops passed the drill activities, learning from each other's experiences and improving professional skills will comprehensively promote the joint rescue technical capabilities of the Cambodian Royal Army in multinational operations, and will be able to respond to emergency disaster medical rescue missions at any time.

Officers and soldiers from China and Cambodia, military attach�s from many countries to Cambodia, and observers from many Southeast Asian countries also attended the opening ceremony.

At the ceremony, Major General Pen Sokrit Vityea, head of the Cambodian working group for the exercise, said the exercise jointly organized by the Chinese and Cambodian militaries was an important part of China and Cambodia's humanitarian rescue and joint medical treatment.

It is also a vivid practice of military and medical exchanges and cooperation between Cambodia and China, he added.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Army Exchange China Phnom Penh Cambodia Event All From Asia

Recent Stories

Aid arrives in flood-hit Libya but hopes fade for ..

Aid arrives in flood-hit Libya but hopes fade for survivors

33 seconds ago
 Radio Pakistan achieves significant milestones in ..

Radio Pakistan achieves significant milestones in 'digital migration': Solangi

1 minute ago
 3-day poultry expo from 21st

3-day poultry expo from 21st

1 minute ago
 Feature: Xu Zhimo Poetry and Art Festival kicks of ..

Feature: Xu Zhimo Poetry and Art Festival kicks off in King's College Cambridge

2 minutes ago
 Helicopters, drones helping to counter white fly o ..

Helicopters, drones helping to counter white fly onslaught in cotton

2 minutes ago
 Five killed in house collapse in north India

Five killed in house collapse in north India

2 minutes ago
Sudan's Al-Burhan travels to Uganda for official v ..

Sudan's Al-Burhan travels to Uganda for official visit

2 minutes ago
 Dubai Culture offers aspiring talent calligraphy c ..

Dubai Culture offers aspiring talent calligraphy courses rooted in innovation, t ..

1 hour ago
 Sharjah Ruler inaugurates phase 2 of commercial bu ..

Sharjah Ruler inaugurates phase 2 of commercial buildings in Kalba

1 hour ago
 Body of youth found in Sutlej river

Body of youth found in Sutlej river

1 hour ago
 500,000 fine on factories for causing smog

500,000 fine on factories for causing smog

1 hour ago
 Libya's deadly floods: what we know

Libya's deadly floods: what we know

1 hour ago

More Stories From Business